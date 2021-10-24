Sunny Leone Says Relationship With Ex Russell Peters ‘Messed Up’ Their Friendship

Actress Sunny Leone is donning a new feather in her cap by trying her hand at stand-up comedy. The actress is a part of One Mic Stand, where celebrities from different fields get coached by comics to perform a stand-up routine on stage. On her episode on One Mic Stand, Sunny could be seen opening up about her relationship with her ex, comedian Russell Peters, and talked about how they ‘messed it up.’ She also added that she is in some of his jokes.

Talking to host Sapan Verma and her coach Neeti Palta, Sunny said, “We messed it up. I mean, we were friends for years, why the hell would we start dating? It was the worst thing ever that we could have ever done and I am still mad to this day, because we would be such good friends still,” she said. When asked if Russell has written jokes about her, she said, “I have heard that I am in a couple of his jokes.”

In a previous interview with Hindustan Times, Peters had talked about his relationship with Sunny. He had admitted that they dated and called her a ‘real sweetheart.’

In the trailer of the show, Sunny was seen making jokes about her past, indicating to her career in the adult film industry. On stage, Sunny said that she had done something in the past that everyone has judged her for. She added that she is a little ashamed of it. She then revealed the punchline to be “Mastizaade.” Her husband Daniel Weber can be seen in splits over her joke.

Sunny is now married to Daniel Weber, with whom she tied the knot in 2011. They are parents to twins Noah and Asher, as well as daughter Nisha Kaur Weber.

