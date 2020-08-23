Sunny Leone Reveals the Workout Regime She Never Finds Easy

Sunny Leone says exercises for the legs and the posterior are not easy.

On Friday, she took to Instagram and shared a small clip of a workout session at home.

“Leg and booty workouts are never easy,” Sunny captioned the clip.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: “I too find it difficult.”

“Gradually you will improve,” another one wrote.

Lately, Sunny has been sharing a lot of posts on social media on how she’s taking care of her three children amid the pandemic. Be it a video of her swimming sessions with daughter Nisha, or pictures of her meditating, she has been regular in updating her fans about her life in lockdown.

She also shared glimpses of her family celebrating Raksha Bandhan together. Sunny shared several pictures of Nisha tying a rakhi to her twin brothers and also to her father.

Sunny is currently spending time with her family in the US. She flew to the country in May amid the Covid-19 outbreak. She felt it would be safer in America than in India during the pandemic.

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in the song ‘Battiyan Bujhado’ from the film ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ starring Nawazuddin Siddique and Athiya Shetty and will next be seen in Veeramadevi and Koka Kola.