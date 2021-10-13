Sunny Leone Looks Hot in This Mini Skirt, See Pics

This fall, miniskirts are in the spotlight. It seems to us that the B-Town Diva Sunny Leone is fully aware of this fashion trend and is keeping up with it. The Baby Doll of Bollywood recently posted a picture with her husband Daniel Weber on her Instagram handle. She opted for a daring and edgy look in a high-waist short skirt and a comfortable black hoodie, throwing major millennial fashion inspiration.

Sunny can be seen donning an abstract patterned high-waist mini skirt designed by Ccolor Story by Dee in her pictures. While matching her outfit with her husband’s, she completed her ensemble with a cropped black hoodie, a pair of block heels and sleek side-parted tresses as stepped out for a ‘Good date night’.

The captioned of the picture reads, “I’d say it was a good date night with @dirrty99.”

Sunny has a penchant for sustainable and eco-friendly fashion. She frequently chooses labels that incorporate sustainable methods of manufacturing and styling. While her skirt’s labeltakes a zero-waste strategy, her hoodie comes from a label that is certified organic and vegan.

Sunny’s love for miniskirts is very evident on her social media. A few months back the actress posted another picture where she can be spotted wearing a zipped up blue denim skirt with a cropped sweatshirt donning a sultry look.

She slays the newest skirt trend of fall 2021 in a white crop hoodie, an evergreen wardrobe staple, and a short denim skirt that can be worn year-round. Sunny encouraged us to improve our closets and embrace the seasonless appeal of her fashion choices.

With her sultry expression in another Instagram photo, she increased the mercury level. She can be seen wearing a blue knotted blouse with a bright orange short skirt. And believe us when we say that’s the only blues we’re willing to take on Monday.

