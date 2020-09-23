Sunny Leone Creates Art with Daughter Nisha and Shares it on Instagram

Sunny Leone shared an image of her spending some quality time with daughter Nisha on Instagram. The image shows the mother-daughter duo engrossed in an arts and crafts session. The actress, along with her husband Daniel Weber and their twins are currently in Los Angeles.

Sunny captioned the image, “Working together as a team!! My little princess Nisha.” In the image, Sunny who can be seen sporting a pink attire is holding on to the canvas with her daughter as colours slide down the blank page.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber got married in January 2011 and adopted Nisha in 2017. Noah and Asher, who are twins, were born in March 2018 via surrogacy.

Sunny is known to be an active mother and is often in something artsy with her kids. Earlier this month, she had shared a picture collage featuring herself and Nisha creating an art piece. She captioned the image, “Nisha, Noah, Asher and myself made 6 paintings this weekend and this is the one I made and Nisha helped. A gift for our best friend, Aunty Marci. Happy Birthday! We love you so much!”

Sunny had shared many pics in the last few weeks of their time spent in sunny state of California. In one such image, she and Daniel were seen enjoying their time at a park in Los Angeles as they posed for the camera. While the actor was wearing a stylish blue and white striped jumpsuit, Weber went for a casual look. She captioned the image, “Quality time at the garden with @dirrty99.”

Sunny was recently dragged into an argument between Kangana Ranaut and Urmila Matondkar. Kangana in an interview had called Urmila a ‘soft porn star’ but later defended her comments by saying that the industry had readily accepted Sunny, who was a former adult actor, and that her words were not meant to be taken in a negative manner.