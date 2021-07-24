Sumona Chakravarti Reminisces Havelock Island Days in Latest Instagram Post

Actress Sumona Chakravarti’s latest Instagram post might just push you to plan a quick weekend getaway to an island. The actress was reminiscing the days when she stood beneath the clear blue skies and lush green forests in the background in her latest Instagram post. Sumona posted a portrait of herself where she was seen dressed in a breezy blue kaftan with black sunglasses, holding an orange mug.

Standing next to a swimming pool, the picture was a typical summer vacation portrait as the sun shone and bright blue skies speckled with white clouds floated above. The greenery from the trees in the background added another element of coastal vacation to the picture. Caption of the picture read, “I miss Mornings like these. Sun, clear blue skies, the trees.” The caption was followed by a bunch of hashtags that read, “Throwback Memories, When I Got Havelocked, Island girl, Gypsy soul, Desi Solo Traveller.”

A look at Sumona’s Instagram handle would make it clear that the actress enjoys travelling. Earlier in April, the actress had shared a picture from her stay at Andaman’s Havelock island. Sumona was seen in a balck swimsuit as she relaxed on a hammock that was put up on the beachside. The picture provided a glimpse of the soothing blue ocean and white sands, leaving her followers mesmerised. The actress who described herself as “Gyspsy Soul” wrote in the caption, “Monday never looked better.”

In another post from June 5, the actress commemorated World Environment Day by posting pictures from her vacations which she spent over the year in different parts of the country. The first picture featured Sumona sitting on the beach at Havelock Island and taking in the view. The second picture showed her trekking across the jungles of the Andaman island. Captioning the post Sumona quoted American poet Gary Snyder, “Nature is not a place to visit. It is home.”

Sumona is best known for her appearance as one of the comic characters on The Kapil Sharma Show.

