Sumona Chakravarti Confirms Her Presence in New Season with This Pic

While there have been rumours floating around that The Kapil Show actress Sumona Chakravarti will not be part of the celebrity chat show in the upcoming season, she has put a full stop on all such speculations as she recently shot for an episode featuring the cast of Bhuj: The Pride of India. She shared a picture from the time she made a comeback on the show and joined the other cast.

After going off-air in mid-February, The Kapil Sharma Show will be back on Sony TV soon. Show host Kapil Sharma recently took to Instagram to share pictures with Bhuj: The Pride of India team, including Ajay Devgn, Sharad Kelkar, Nora Fatehi and Ammy Virk, from the sets of the show. “A day well spent with the team of #bhuj,” the comedian wrote in the caption.

In the first picture, the comedian is clicked with Ajay. In the second one, the team of Bhuj can be seen posing with Kapil on the stage.

Ajay re-shared the comedian’s post on Instagram Story. He wrote alongside, “Kapil Sharma, it was super spending the day with you. I can’t remember when I laughed so much. Congratulations bro, to you and all your colleagues. You are going to rock it in the new season. Eagerly looking forward”.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar and team Bell Bottom also shot for an episode with Kapil and team.

Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek are also part of the new episodes.

