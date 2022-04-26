Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor Turn Up as Gorgeous Divas in Black at Friend’s B’day Party, See Pic

Bollywood star kids Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are yet to make their debut in the film industry, however, they enjoy a huge fan following on social media. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter and Sanjay Kapoor-Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Suhana are childhood BFFs. Both of them, along with actress Ananya Panday are often spotted together. Recently, Suhana shared a dazzling photo of her and Shanaya attending their friend’s birthday party.

In the picture, that she shared on her Instagram story section, she and Shanaya can be seen wearing black dresses and posing for a mirror selfie with one of their friends and the birthday girl. Suhana chose to go bare-shoulder and both the divas kept their hair open to complete their looks.

Take a look at the photo:

Both Suhana and Shanaya are ready to make their Bollywood debut soon. A few days back, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar left netizens curious, when she shared a picture of a clapperboard that read The Archies. Earlier last year, several reports suggested that Zoya will be launching Suhana, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda with a Hindi adaptation of the world-famous comics The Archies.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor’s cousin Shanaya Kapoor is set to make her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s production ‘Bedhadak’. The actress will be paired opposite Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada of ‘Guilty’ fame. The film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, who has previously helmed hit films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Shanaya has previously worked as an assistant director on Janhvi’s film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

