Suhana Khan is All Hearts for Ananya Panday’s Stunning Bikini Pic

Actress Ananya Panday, like many other Bollywood stars, was in the tropical paradise of Maldives for New Year celebrations. She is enjoying her much-deserved break which is filled with positivity for the new year. Ananya was with her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter. The duo jetted off to the picturesque island destination a little ahead of New Year’s Eve and has been actively updating their social media feeds with snippets from their holiday diaries.

Ananya welcomed the New Year by setting the temperatures soaring with her photographs in a bikini. She made a splash on social media by sporting a gorgeous bikini, posing amid the blue waters and flaunting her well-toned body. Her alluring snaps in a sunflower inspired swimsuit have left several users gushing.

Sharing the pic, Ananya wrote, “looking on the brighter side *#Hello2021”

Ananya’s mother Bhavana and her BFF Shanaya Kapoor’s mother, Maheep showered love on the pictures in the comments section. Ananya’s best friend Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, was also left stumped with her pics. She dropped several heart eyed emojis in the comments box.

Ananya’s holiday looks have been fashion inspiration to many. In her latest posts, Ananya is seen chilling in Maldives enjoying the breezy and sunny weather.

Ishaan Khatter also shared some head turning visuals from his Maldives vacay.

Ananya’s last film was Khaali Peeli released on an OTT platform. Next she will be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi for Shakun Batra’s as-yet untitled romantic drama. The film was extensively shot in Goa and Mumbai. The lead star cast of the film wrapped up the shooting in Goa before Diwali, this year. Ananya will make her Telugu debut alongside Vijay Deverakonda for Puri Jagannadh’s yet-untitled project. The film will be for a pan-India audience and will be released in other languages in addition to Telugu.