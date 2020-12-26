Suhana Khan Gets Perfect Winged Eyeliner, See Her Festive Look Here

Suhana Khan’s sense of style is already a hit with today’s generation who can’t get enough of her looks and makeup game. The 20-year-old star kid leaves the netizens in awe whenever she takes to Instagram. On Christmas, just like any other star kids, Suhana also shared her Christmas looks and treated her fans. In a story, she gave a sneak peek of her makeup and Christmas jewellery.

In the black and white short video, she sported a winged eyeliner and chose to keep her straight and open. She is also seen goofing around while zooming the camera on her face and flaunting her earrings. The eyeliner on fleek with the perfect wing is leaving netizens in awe of her strong makeup skills. The picture went viral in no time leaving her fans asking for more.

Just two days ago, Suhana shared a picture of her college library in New York. She spent most of the year in Mumbai with her family because of the pandemic and is now back to her studying at the New York University.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter is one of the most popular starkids on social media with over 1.4 million followers on Instagram. Earlier, she urged Disney to make an Indian Disney princess and also shared a photo of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin

Last month during IPL 2020, she attended the tournament with her dad and brothers Abram and Aryan. She is always there cheering for her father’s team Kolkata Knight Riders. She can be spotted supporting the team along with her dad in the stands.