Suez Canal: The full ‘worm moon’ helped break the logjam

Children celebrate after the Ever Given container ship was freed in the Suez Canal on Monday, March 29.
This satellite image was taken on Monday after the ship was dislodged.
The Ever Given is accompanied by tugboats as it moves through the canal on Monday.
People watch the newly refloated Ever Given on Monday.
This satellite image shows the ship stuck in the Suez Canal on Sunday.
Tugboats try to free the ship on Sunday.
Workers try to dislodge the ship on Sunday.
A tugboat operates on the Ever Given on Sunday.
A woman walks with children near the ship on Saturday.
A nighttime view of the massive container ship on Saturday.
A boy watches a couple of tugboats trying to free the Ever Given on Friday.
The enormous ship can hold up to 20,000 containers.
A tugboat works alongside the Ever Given on Friday.
Ships anchored outside the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt, on Thursday. Ships couldn’t get through while the Ever Given was blocking the route.
An excavator removes mud and sand from around the bow of the Ever Given on Thursday.
Ships wait in Egypt’s Great Bitter Lake on Thursday.
Lt. Gen. Ossama Rabei, the head of the Suez Canal Authority, watches the Ever Given from another vessel on Thursday.
Tugboats sit alongside the Ever Given on Thursday.
This satellite image shows the blocked canal on Thursday.
The Ever Given’s bow is wedged in the mud and sand along the banks of the canal n Wednesday.
At 1,312 feet, the Ever Given is almost as long as the Empire State Building.