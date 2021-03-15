Sudheer Babu Gorges on Over 8K Calories Ice-cream

Telugu actor Sudheer Babu feasted on 8,000 calories worth ice-cream to celebrate cheat day.

In his new Instagram post, Sudheer can be seen walking into an ice-cream parlour and indulging in a big bowl of chocolate ice cream.

“8000+ calories ice cream. This is a 8000 + calories cheat meal that I have hard earned after a rigorous phase Finished the takie part and also the rigidity. I feel I am going to look and feel my best in #SrideviSodaCente,” he wrote.

The gig, as his post mentions, was obviously a stunt to promote his upcoming film Sri Devi Soda Centre, directed by Karuna Kumar. The film also stars actress Anandhi. Details of the film are still to be revealed.

Last year, Sudhir Babu was seen in the Nani-starrer, V, which was released globally on OTT. Sudhir had an action avatar as a rugged cop in the film, which received mixed response.