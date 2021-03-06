Success Route of Florida Sharmin Shetu and Jubayer Hossain 

Ajker Tarunno’ arranged a live program in Episode 36 where the guests were two renowned young entrepreneurs Sharmin Shetu and Jubayer Hossain.



The program was hosted by Musfirat Tabassum and Sauda Mariam who are the Intern of Youth School for Social Entrepreneurs(YSSE). The live telecast on 4 April 2021 at 10:30 PM through YSSE Facebook Page.

The motive of the program:

YSSE is the platform that motivates the young generation to find out the inner strength and explores the secrets of success by conducting live programs through inviting different successful young leaders, and entrepreneurs.

Guests acquaintance

In episode 36 of ‘Ajker Tarunno’, one of the honorable guests was Florida Sharmin Shetu who is the owner of ‘closet De Florida’. She completed her graduation from Asia pacific University in pharmacy and her professional life, she worked 6.5 years in a pharmaceutical firm. She is also the admin and creator of ‘Recycle Bin’.

Another honorable guest was Jubayer Hossain who is the CEO of ‘ VATchecker’. He works at ‘Bongo Bazar’ as CEO and also works as a trainer of ‘Jubayer App Academy’. Jubayer Hossain is a creative person who is a software engineer, writer, trainer at the same time.

In the live program, both of them explained their journey and gave direction to the youth. Florida Sharmin Shetu said that there were different types of barriers when she started her new business because it was created from the pharmacy. For doing business on cloth, she was neglected and rejected but she was determined to achieve her expected life and success. She thinks that success depends on a person’s satisfaction. There is no limit to success. So, she imparted that passion and dream is important to follow. ‘Recycle Bin’ is another platform that has created public attention; to proper use of the recycled product and allow buying and purchasing products, she started the group named Recycle bin. She expected freedom in her life and as an entrepreneur, she has got that. There were obstacles and negative comments on her journey but she has taken them as her inspiration.

Jubayer Hossain was primarily interested in hacking and he felt interested in the IT sector. He gathered 11 years of knowledge about the IT sector and created different types of effective apps. He thinks that to become an expert, you have to focus on one thing. He encouraged youth to work in the IT sector and explained the potentiality of Bangladesh’s IT sector. He explained nicely the work for his home country. In 2013, he became champion of the Dhaka University IT Fest for law support App. He told the youth to make money, make the change, work with difficulty. His created app named ‘VATcheaker’ has saved 350 crore tax for Bangladesh government in only 2 years. He worked in airlines and also worked on CNG meters. Another creative creation was ‘talk tube’ which was used by 2.5 million people that was created jokingly by him for his personal use. From the app, they have earned 93 lakh Tk. He suggested youth grow skills and not waste time. To contribute and work in the IT sector. Becoming a CSE student is not mandatory. Bangladesh has huge potential to uplift in the IT sector. Youth contribution is a must needed.

Written By- Sumaiya Sultana

Content Writing Intern, YSSE.