Success Route of Breity Sabrina Khan and Sumaia Azmi

‘Ajker Tarunno’ arranged a live program in Episode 30 where the guests were two renowned young entrepreneurs Breity Sabrina Khan and Sumaia Azmi.

The program was hosted by Sultana Aakhi Noor and Sauda Mariam who are Business Development interns of Youth School for Social Entrepreneurs(YSSE). The live telecast on 21 January 2021 at 9:30 PM through YSSE Facebook Page.

The motive of the program

YSSE is the platform that motivates the young generation to find out the inner strength and explores the secrets of success by conducting live programs through inviting different successful young leaders, and entrepreneurs.

Guests acquaintance

In episode 30 of ‘Ajker Tarunno’, one of the honorable guests was Briety Sabrina Khan who is the co-founder of ‘Just Storys’. She completed her graduation from North South University and in her professional life, she worked at Grameenphone, Advertising agencies, and Sheba.

Another honorable guest was Sumaia Azmi who is the CEO and life Coach of ‘ Well of Wholeness’. He also works at ‘Futani’ as CEO. She completed her graduation from the University of Dhaka.

Just Storys

To present stories in different levels using technology and to the extent organizations market ‘ Just Storys’ was started. In the live program, Briety Sabrina told about the importance of content-based marketing to upgrade organization. According to Briety Sabrina Khan, ‘Just Storys’ is a platform for a bunch of young storytellers who will create new content to connect consumers.

Wellness of Wholeness

We are not aware of what is mental health and what is a mental disorder. So, the consciousness of mental issues is not prioritized in our society. Mental health is a taboo in our society. The rate of committing suicide is growing day by day. ‘Well of Wholeness’ is the Organization that works for counseling, it works especially for youth to motivate them and find out their inner peace with productive works.

Core Massage

Briety Sabrina Khan

During the live session, Briety Sabrina Khan explained her life experience to become an entrepreneur and she prioritizes some skills that should build up every youth to succeed in life. She emphasizes the following matters-

To become an entrepreneur, you have the enthusiasm to take on challenges and something new to do.

Find your passion, it will give you the strength to survive tenacious situations.

Engage yourself in productive activities that will develop your skills, build up leadership skills and team working knowledge. Join different types of skill development related clubs and build your network.

To entrepreneurs:

She recommended to entrepreneurs –

Who takes initiatives to a business and to make a new business organization, you should keep minimum savings for yourself for at least two years that will secure you to adjust to the new environment or pandemic and troubleshot situations.

Don’t invest much money first, you should grow your business range gradually.

Treat people as their behavior. Different people motive at a different angle. To be a good leader, cope up with human nature.

Keep a good attitude to people. Keep yourself as a good personality and it will make your brand automatically.

Sumaia Azmi

Sumaiya Azmi gave some directions to youth that will help them to find their ways like –

Invest your time in productive work, it will reduce your stress and anxiety.

Ready to turn back to the success route whether you have fallen, falling is just the process to success.

Never underestimate yourself. You should start whatever your position. First doesn’t matter.

Try to do something extraordinary for a society that will help people. Before starting your work, you should make confirm about –

What is the role of your work? For Whom will you serve? Why will you do that? What’s the basic purpose of your work?

Take care of yourself, your mental health.

Keep sincerity to your promise to yourself.

To entrepreneurs:

Financial investment is not mandatory to form a new start-up business, your activeness, the determination will fill up your Financial deficiencies. Start with a slight investment, you will find your path.

First prioritize your Mental satisfaction as an entrepreneur, keep honesty.

Never compete will people, compete with yourself. Don’t allow a competitive mentality surrounding your environment.

As women entrepreneurs

They both are recommending to the women that treat yourself as a human being, not women. This mentality will enhance your courage. Break down the obstacles of the environment for women.

We learned several life lessons from our honorable guests Briety Sabrina Khan and Sumaia Azmi. Cordial gratification to Our guests and YSSE to organize the live program.

Written By- Sumaiya Sultana

Content Writing Intern, YSSE.