Success is not in what you have, but who you are: Wriddhiman Saha | Cricket News

KANPUR: India wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha expressed happiness after his breakthrough performance in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand, here at Green Park Stadium on Sunday.India ended day four on a high after half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer and Wriddhiman Saha allowed them to set New Zealand a target of 284 before Ravichandran Ashwin struck late to get the scalp of Will Young Shreyas Iyer again stole the show in his debut Test match with his knock of 65 helping India in a position of command on day four of the Kanpur Test Taking to Twitter, Saha wrote, “Success is not in what you have, but who you are. Glad to contribute to the Team’s cause. @BCCI.”

Coming back to the match, the visitors now find themselves in a spot of bother ending on 4/1 and needing 280 runs to win on the final day. India on the other hand, will be confident of taking the nine wickets required for a victory on a pitch that is assisting their spinners.