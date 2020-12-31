Stylish outfit ideas for the New Year’s party

No matter how unproductive 2020 might have been, there is hope and optimism towards the end of it, so let’s bring in the year 2021 in style!

Here we have listed some stylish outfit ideas for you to rock the New Year’s party.

For Women

1-Slip dresses

It is important for the party outfit to be stylish and comfortable at the same time and nothing better than slip dresses for the same. Slip dresses are breathable and the best thing is they give your body a defined shape.

2-Jumpsuits

Yes, just jump into one and forget all worries about any unwanted body show while you groove to your favourite beats.

3- Short Dresses

For those who want to flaunt their well-shaped legs, pick a short dress for the party. Match it with a pair of long boots and you are good to go!

4- Evergreen pants

If you don’t want to give too much thought into what your outfit should be, pick a pair of black pants, match it with a top or sweater of vibrant colour and you have yourself the perfect and most comfortable party outfit.

For Men

1-Casual Jacket

A simple t-shirt topped with a casual jacket with a pair of jeans can do wonders. Roll the sleeves, if you like, for a cool look. Alternately you can also wear the jacket over a hooded sweatshirt!

2- Blazer

If you want to keep your look as semi-formal pick a simple buttoned shirt and top it with a blazer of a suitable colour to go along. Leave the top buttons of the shirt open to avoid looking formal.

3-Tuxedo

If you are attending a formal party go for a Tux with no second thoughts. Use a pocket square if you like, and you can also replace the regular tie with a bow-tie to stand out.