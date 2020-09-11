Study Suggests Effective Start in Weight Loss Journey Can Scale Long-term Success

As per a recent research from Australia’s national science agency CSIRO, the headway made in the first three weeks of a diet is associated with achieving greater weight loss success in the longer term.

The new analysis revealed those who started strongest in their weight loss journey were able to set up three and a half times greater overall achievement as compared to those who were slower to start the 12-week program.

The study of over 22,000 CSIRO Total Wellbeing Diet members noted that the former kind of people were successful in losing 1kg or more each week for the first three weeks.

Lead CSIRO research scientist, Dr. Gilly Hendrie mentioned that the structuring, preparing and self-assessing were crucial according to the most successful members.

According to the research, those who achieved longer term results by losing the most weight in the initial three weeks of the CSIRO Total Wellbeing Diet gave themselves a minimum of two days to prepare ahead of the commencement.

They also used online scheduling and self-monitoring instruments 50 per cent extra than the rest of the users. In those leading weeks, they weighed up almost twice per week, got familiar with their meal plan and followed the food in every meal thrice a day.

Dr Hendrie recommended that the preparation was vital. She added that the most effective weight loss happened when people observed their meal plans and used the food tracker regularly to stay engaged and responsible.

Although it is understandable that diet and well-being has taken a backseat but there is evidence proving that with the right framework and schemes, people can set themselves up for a better weight loss journey.

To support Australians, the CSIRO Total Wellbeing Diet has presented a new development called the Interactive Start Strong Guide. This enhancement is a step-by-step instruction to get off to the greatest promising start on the 12-week program.

“CSIRO Total Wellbeing Diet provides a strong framework to support this early and sustained weight loss also fitting into the habits of our new normal,” Dr Hendrie said.