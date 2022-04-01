Stuck in Traffic? Marathi Actor Prasad Oak And Wife Manjiri Show How To Time Pass

Actor, director Prasad Oak has made a name for himself in the Marathi film industry. He is also a popular name in Marathi theatre circle and he has worked in a number of television serials. Prasad often shares photos and videos, featuring him and his wife Manjiri Oak, on social media.

Recently, Manjiri shared a fun video on Instagram and it has left her fans in splits. Stuck in traffic, both Prasad and Manjiri have used the time to entertain their fans. In the Instagram reel Prasad is seen driving a car while Manjiri is sitting on the front seat. The celebrity couple is seen singing Pagali e Pagali kabhi tune socha raaste mein gaye mil kyon song from the 1958 film Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi.

Sharing the reel, Manjiri wrote in caption, “Timepass in traffic.” Fans and celebrities from Marathi industry are also sharing their comments appreciating the reel. One said that it was a cute romantic video, while another fan said that it was a good use of time. This reel has received numerous comments.

Manjiri is a businesswoman, who works with a variety of brands. She has also worked as an assistant director with Prasad. She is also quite active on social media and often shares photos and videos about her work.

Prasad Oak’s upcoming Marathi film Chandramukhi is now in news. Amruta Khanvilkar will play the role of Chandramukhi in this film. Adinath Kothare will be appearing in the male lead role of Daulat Deshmane. This film is based on the novel of same name by Vishwas Patil.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.