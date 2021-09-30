‘Stop tagging me, I’m not former CM of Punjab’: Footballer Amrinder Singh | Off the field News

Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, Goalkeeper of Indian Football Team 🇮🇳 and not the Former Chief M… https://t.co/rrSupOXBJV — Amrinder Singh (@Amrinder_1) 1632982878000

Captain Amarinder Singh, too took to twitter to respond to the footballer. The former CM posted: “I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead.”

I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead. https://t.co/MRy4aodJMx — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) 1632988888000

Captain Amarinder Singh had resigned as the chief minister of Punjab on September 18.