‘Stop tagging me, I’m not former CM of Punjab’: Footballer Amrinder Singh | Off the field News

NEW DELHI: Amrinder Singh is fed up! No not Captain Amarinder Singh but Indian football team’s goalkeeper who shares his name with the former Punjab chief minister and has been inadvertently caught up in the political whirlwind in Punjab.
The footballer has urged the media fraternity to stop mistakenly tagging him instead of the former chief minister on tweets and posts on social media, where journalists and others are airing their views and speculations on what the former Punjab CM is poised to do next after the state Congress chief and bitter rival Navjot Singh Sidhu unexpectedly resigned.
Taking to Twitter, Amrinder wrote: “Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, Goalkeeper of Indian Football Team Flag of India and not the Former Chief Minister of the State Punjab Please stop tagging me.”
Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, Goalkeeper of Indian Football Team 🇮🇳 and not the Former Chief M… https://t.co/rrSupOXBJV
— Amrinder Singh (@Amrinder_1) 1632982878000
Captain Amarinder Singh, too took to twitter to respond to the footballer. The former CM posted: “I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead.”
I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead. https://t.co/MRy4aodJMx
— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) 1632988888000
Captain Amarinder Singh had resigned as the chief minister of Punjab on September 18.