Still No Clear Motive In Killing Of Ex-Honduran Lawmaker

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras: The body of a former Honduras lawmaker and one-time presidential hopeful was flown to her home town Tuesday as investigators said they still had no clear motive for her killing.

Carolina Echeverra Haylock was killed in her home Sunday night in an attack that also wounded her husband. She served as a congresswoman from 2006 to 2010 and was running again for congress. In 2016 she sought the presidential nomination of the I can movement, but lost the primary.

Rommel Martnez, head of the investigative police, said in a news conference Tuesday that detectives were pursuing multiple lines of investigation, but had not determined whether Echeverra was the victim of a home invasion or a targeted killing.

Martnez said authorities did not have enough evidence to make any arrests yet.

Relatives on Tuesday accompanied Echeverras body to Gracias a Dios in eastern Honduras where she was from.

Modesto Morales, coordinator of the United Development Platform for Indigenous and Afro Peoples, expressed concern that Echeverras murder could remain unresolved.

We believe it will be another case of impunity, but we are going to wait for the investigation to play out and follow it to demand that the crime is cleared up, Morales said.

Echeverra was running as a candidate for the Liberal party.

