SS Rajamouli’s RRR Collects $1.5 Million Worldwide From Advance Bookings

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is just over a week away from its world premiere, and the film has already started on a good note at the box office with encouraging pre-booking figures. The film’s revenue from pre-booking has already crossed $1.5 million and according to trade analysts, will cross the 2 million mark even before the release date. The collection from bookings is said to be a record for an Indian movie.

As part of promotions, the RRR team released the anthem, Etthara Jenda, on Monday. Written by Rama Jogayya Shastri, the song has been sung by Vishal Mishra, Prithvi Chandra, MM Keeravani, Sahitya Chaganti and Harika Narayan and is currently trending.

While the SS Rajamouli directorial will release in IMAX theatres all over, it will, however, not be released in IMAX theatres in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. This is because neither state has an IMAX theatre. Prasads Multiplex in Hyderabad, the region’s only IMAX theatre, has not used the technology since December last year.

According to reports, RRR prints have been remastered for screening in IMAX theatres around the world. This is the second Telugu film, and the fourth Indian film, to be shown in IMAX format.

The film will premiere at the Odeon BFI IMAX Theaters in the UK, the first Indian film to screen at the biggest screen in the UK. While there have been several rumours about the digital premiere of the film, the makers are yet to officially say anything about it.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.