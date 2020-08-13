Sridevi Birth Anniversary: Best Moments of the Actress with Janhvi Kapoor

Born on August 13, 1963 from a small town in Chennai, Sridevi was regarded as the first female superstar of the Indian cinema. The Hawa Hawai girl entertained audiences from the young age of four in her five-decade-long journey. With her dancing skills, supreme acting prowess and impeccable comic timing, Sridevi made a mark that will continue to inspire generations to come. The actress who would turn 57 today was married to producer Boney Kapoor. The couple has two daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.



Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi keeps her mother’s memories alive in her social media posts. Today on Sridevi’s birth anniversary, here’s remembering the veteran actress with throwback moments shared by Janhvi.



On mother’s day, Janhvi shared this utterly emotional post on her account. Reminiscing her favourite childhood moments with her mother, she keeps sharing nostalgic images that often leaves us teary-eyed.



On Sridevi’s birth anniversary, Janhvi remembered her mother by sharing a memory from childhood. The photo shows pint-sized Janhvi in her mother’s arms with Boney embracing the two from behind.



The absolutely adorable picture shows Janhvi twinning with her mother in dungarees. Janhvi looks cute posing for the camera as Sridevi looks over her dotingly.



This heartbreaking post was shared by Janhvi on her mother’s death anniversary. Alongside the sweet photo, she emotionally wrote, “Miss you everyday”



Janhvi posted another rare picture showing a beautiful Sridevi holding little Janhvi in her arms. To caption the image, Janhvi said nothing except leaving a heart emoji.



