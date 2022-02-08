Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis tests positive for Covid-19 before Australia T20I series | Cricket News

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their Twenty20 International series in Australia, the country’s cricket board said on Tuesday.
Mendis was named in the 20-member squad last month after returning from a suspension imposed for breaching the team’s bio-bubble anti-coronavirus protocols during their tour of England in July.
“Mendis was found to be positive during a routine Rapid Antigen Test (RAT),” the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board said in a statement.
“Mendis is currently undergoing Covid-19 protocols and placed in isolation since Monday.”
The five-match T20I series is set to begin in Sydney on Friday.
