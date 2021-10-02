Sri Lanka add five more players to T20 World Cup squad | Cricket News

Sri Lanka Cricket’s Selection Committee included 05 more additional players to join the Sri Lanka squad taking part… https://t.co/qlRWzpFo3O — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) 1633091103000

“Lahiru Madushanka, who was named in the original squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, will not travel with the team as he is recovering from an injury,” the SLC informed.

Sri Lanka had on September 12 announced a squad of 15 players and four reserves under the captaincy of Dasun Shanaka.

Sri Lanka will leave for Oman on Saturday. They begin their campaign against Namibia on October 18.