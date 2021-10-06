SRH pacer Umran Malik clocks 153kph, bowls fastest delivery of IPL 2021 | Cricket News

Umran Malik impressed everyone with raw pace 🔥🔥 against #KKR. @SunRisers 🧡 Captain Kane Williamson termed him as… https://t.co/L4p9M6T36T — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1633286769000

ABU DHABI (UAE): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pace sensation Umran Malik clocked 153kph to bowl the fastest delivery of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.Malik achieved this feat on the fourth delivery of the 9th over against Devdutt Padikkal . RCB batter got the outside edge and scored a run on the fastest delivery of IPL 2021 Earlier, on Sunday night Umran became the first Indian to enter the top 10 for this IPL season to deliver the fastest ball. The 21-year-old clocked a delivery at 146 kmph in his very first over, and he then entered 150s twice on the speed gun.

Speaking to ANI, coach Randhir Singh said Umran had been selected as a net bowler for SRH and got an opportunity to play after T Natrajan could not play due to COVID. The coach said the youngster became the talk of the town after the game against KKR.

“He is very talented and after the match got over, Umran was the talk of the town. We are very proud of him. We want other youngsters also to get motivation from him,” Randhir said.

Umran’s father Abdul Rashid said his son made Jammu and Kashmir and the entire country proud. “We are receiving congratulations and wishes from many people. Lieutenant Governor also congratulated him for his success,” he said.

Rashid said his son was always interested in cricket and it has always been his passion to play for the nation. “He was interested in cricket throughout. In childhood, he used to tell me, ‘I will play cricket.’ We are thankful, he got the opportunity in the IPL,” he said.

“We are always with him, we will pray to Allah for more success. He is very hardworking, when we used to go to bed he used to practice all night. Jammu and Kashmir people are very happy about his success. We also wish him the best time ahead and he should keep making the nation proud,” he added.