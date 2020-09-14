Sprinter Yohan Blake Praises Anil Kapoor’s Workout Video, Says ‘Looking Good My Friend’

In a sweet Instagram exchange, Yohan Blake has commented on Anil Kapoor’s workout video. At 63, Kapoor’s fitness is far better than people younger to him.
Anil Kapoor, 63, is not just about looking young, his energy can put people 30 years younger to him to shame. And it becomes even more evident when a world-class sprinter and Olympian Yohan Blake praises Kapoor for his fitness.
In a sweet Twitter exchange, Blake has commented on Kapoor’s workout video. To which, the evergreen actor replied with heart emoji.
Earlier, Kapoor shared a workout video on the beach. He wrote with the video: “During the lockdown I was dreaming about the beach…dreaming of escaping…finally I get to the beach and my trainer @marcyogimead, makes me sprint…fitness always comes first…It’s not about the location but about the dedication.”
Actor Jackie Shroff commented: “Bhidu Bhari.”
To which Anil replied: “Get ready for our next together, team working on it.”
Others also commented saying how inspiring he is and gives fitness goals to people. Earlier this month, Anil had posted a string of images of him posing against the backdrop of Alibaug’s serene beach.
“It’s been 20 years. #Hello Alibaug,” he captioned the post, hinting he visited the place after many years.
On the film front, Anil will be next seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht.