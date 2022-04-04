Sports Ministry to spend Rs 190 crore on training of athletes for CWG and Asian Games | More sports News

NEW DELHI: The government will spend Rs 190 crore on athletes for their training, foreign exposure, equipment and support staff for the Birmingham CWG and Hangzhou Asian Games scheduled later this year. The sports ministry has finalised the Annual Calendar of Training & Competitions (ACTCs) for 33 disciplines and has earmarked a sum of Rs 259 crore for the financial year 2022-23 as assistance to various National Sports Federations (NSFs), the Press Information Bureau (PIB) informed on Monday.
The budget has been decided based on detailed discussions with 33 NSFs on their planned competition and training calendar for the year 2022-23, with special emphasis on the proposals regarding training and competition requirements of athletes participating in the CWG and Asiad. Besides the 33 federations whose ACTCs have already been approved by the ministry, the ACTC consultation meetings with three more NSFs are in the offing and the budgets for them will also be finalised soon.
Sports minister Anurag Singh Thakur stated that the government has taken note of the plans and proposals for training and competitions submitted by NSFs, particularly with regard to the CWG, Asiad and 2022 Para Asian Games. He further stated that the funds will not be a constraint for the preparations of the athletes and that the ministry will provide all necessary help and support to the players and NSFs. He also advised the players and teams to fully focus on their training and put in their best performance and thereby make the country proud by winning a maximum number of medals at the forthcoming events.
Funding to NSFs under ACTC for 2022-23 has been done based on revised norms made effective from March 1, 2022. Significant enhancements have been made in various components of the Scheme to cater to the changing requirements of sport.
Under the revised norms, quantum of assistance for National Championships has increased to Rs 51 lakh for High Priority, Priority and Indian Traditional Sports, and for General category sports, which were earlier known as ‘Others’ to Rs 30 lakhs, as against Rs. 22 lakhs (uniform earlier for all categories of sports disciplines).
Allowance for General Sports Training Kit (Like track suits, T-Shirts, Shorts, Warm up shoes etc.) has been doubled to Rs. 20,000/- per athlete once a year for the National Campers. For encouraging the NSFs to host international tournaments in the country, the quantum of assistance has been enhanced to Rs 1.00 Crore from the earlier Rs 30 lakh. To attract the qualified and top-quality support personnel, remuneration has been enhanced substantially. Remuneration of Sports Doctors and Doctors has been increased to up to Rs 2 lakh per month from the earlier Rs1 lakh per month and that of Head Physiotherapists and Physiotherapists to up to Rs 2 lakh per month and up to Rs 1.5 lakh per month respectively from the earlier Rs 80,000 per month.
Further, to ensure that the NSFs do not experience any obstacles in their efforts of preparing the sportspersons for the forthcoming events, the ministry has taken the proactive step of renewing the recognition of 38 NSFs for the year 2022 after examination of their Constitution/Memorandum of Association with reference to provisions of the Sports Code, 2011. Renewal of recognition of the remaining NSFs is under consideration.
