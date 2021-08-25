Sports Minister Anurag Thakur felicitates World U20 Athletics medallists | More sports News

Hon’ble Union Minister of Sports Sh. @ianuragthakur interacted with #WorldAthleticsU20 Championships winners at Sha… https://t.co/p38dAwYQgB — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) 1629873042000

Addressing the gathering, Thakur sought suggestions from the young athletes to improve the sports ecosystem in the country. He then said that there would be several initiatives taken by the government to help nurture the culture of sports in India.

“You (junior athletes) are an inspiration for other sportspersons in the country,” he said. “You have done a tremendous job in getting us laurels even at this difficult time of pandemic, your journey has been outstanding and I assure you that no compromises will be made in helping you in your sporting journey,” he said.

Hon’ble Union Minister of Sports Sh. @ianuragthakur invited #WorldAthleticsU20 Championships participants at Shastr… https://t.co/o6dPk9mCLa — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) 1629881208000

The minister further recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said sports is about dedication, determination and hard work and all our athletes are winners in their own right when he told athletes, who did not win any medal, to not feel disheartened.

Thakur also said that he is happy to learn that former champions are becoming coaches and this is a good sign for the welfare of sports. Also present were World Championships long jump medallist Anju Bobby George, chief coach (junior) Kamal Ali Khan and other dignitaries from the ministry, Athletics Federation of India and Sports Authority of India.

17-year-old Shaili’s coach, Robert Bobby George, who was present at the function, said that to promote the culture of sports India needs to work towards changing the attitude of parents. He said that parents need to make sports an integral part of their wards’ curriculum.