Spice Up Your Winter Menu with 5 Easy Cauliflower Recipes

Explore the awesome, endless possibilities of tasty dishes made with cauliflower this winter and relish the popular, versatile vegetable to its fullest.

Winters and cauliflowers are an age-old, indispensable combination charmingly imprinted in our psyche. Almost every household indulges in this veggie during winter and makes palatable dishes out of it.

A great addition to the menu, cauliflowers have the ability to take on a variety of flavours. They easily blend with very many other vegetables, and let us cook a variety of dishes. It is high in fiber, great source of antioxidants, rich in vitamins, nutrients thus making its addition to your meal plan an enjoyable, awesome affair.

Savour the deliciously versatile vegetable by trying out some of these easy yet delectable cauliflower recipes this season:

1. Shrimp with cauliflower, kale: A plate full of silky, soft mashed cauliflower, with some smoky green kale stuffed on the side; surrounded with a pile of spicy, juicy, savoury shrimps- is an irrestible and surprisingly healthy and nutritious dish. This recipe would be a freaking awesome addition to your menu.

2. Cauliflower/Gobi, aloo/potato dalna: Made with cashew, raisin paste, garam masala, beaten curd, this alu phooklopir dalna is a huge hit among foodies. Be it an excuse to celebrate or have a picnic, this mouthwatering recipe takes the crown.

3. Gobi mussallam: You have heard of Gobi paratha, for sure. But how about trying this thick, delicious Nawabi delicacy! The crunchy, vibrant lipsmacking recipe prepared with lovely ingredients such as lemon, cardamom, tomato, coriander, Kashmiri chilli will make a wholesome dish.

4. Sesame sticky cauliflower: Battered,baked, dainty cauliflower smeared in sticky, spicy sesame sauce is a terrific treat for your taste buds. It’s tangy, it is crispy and pretty awesome to say the least.

5. Cauliflower Bolognese: Get creative with this luscious, rich, cauliflower Bolognese recipe. The gorgeous mushrooms deepen the flavour of this dish and entice our taste buds.

So, why not indulge in these creamy, yummy recipes and take a break from aloo-gobi for a while this winter!