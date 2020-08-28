SPIC MACAY To Organise Virtual Classical Concert In Memory Of Pandit Jasraj

The Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY), is organising an online classical music concert in memory of late Pandit Jasraj. The concert will be held on August 30, 2020 at 6.30 PM IST on their Youtube channel.

The concert titled Rasraj Smaran, will see several classical music and dance legends come together and pay homage to the late vicalist. This includes, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Pandit Birju Maharaj, Dr. L Subramaniam, Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, Begum Parveen Sultana, Vid. Sonal Mansingh, Vid. Vikku Vinayakram, Pandit Rajan and Pandit Sajan Mishra, Vid. Sudha Raghunathan, Pandit Rattan Mohan Sharma, and Vid. Madhavi Mudgal. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and SRF Chairman Arun Bharat Ram will also be a part of the show.

Pandit Jasraj passed away on August 17, 2020 at the age of 90. The legend breathed his last at 5:15 am EST (2:45 pm IST) on Monday, his daughter Durga Jasraj confirmed in a statement.

“With profound grief, we inform, that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj Ji breathed his last this morning at 5:15 am EST due to a cardiac arrest, at home in New Jersey, USA. May Lord Krishna welcome him lovingly through the doors of heaven, where Pandit Ji will now sing Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya exclusively just for his beloved Lord. We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. Pandit Jasraj ji’s family, and the students of Mewati Gharana,” Durga Jasraj said in the statement.

With a career spanning over more than seven decades, Pandit Jasraj was a recipient of various prestigious awards and honours including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan.