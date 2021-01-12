Special Meeting on the Occasion of Kumarkhali Municipality General Election

Zaker ALi Shuva, Bureau Chief: On the occasion of the upcoming Kushtia Kumarkhali Municipality General Election 2021 A special law and order meeting was held in the presence of all the mayoral and councilor candidates. The special meeting was held at 10:30 am in the Upazila Parishad meeting room on Tuesday.

DC Kushtia Md. Aslam Hossain was present as the chief guest in the meeting. Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Rajibul Islam Khan was also present in the meeting Upazila Parishad Chairman Md. Abdul Mannan Khan, Senior District Election Officer Anisur Rahman, Additional District Election Officer Muhammad Abu Anshar, Officer-in-charge of the police station Md. Mojibur Rahman and others.

Guests at the meeting answered various questions of the candidates present and a live demo was presented on how to vote in EVM system. The guests sought the cooperation of all the candidates for the gift of free and fair Elections and gave necessary instructions. Note that this time Kumarkhali municipal election will be held in EVM system.