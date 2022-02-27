Spain hand Indian women first loss of FIH Pro League | Hockey News

Savita stopped a penalty stroke and made numerous saves but still couldn’t keep the Spaniards at bay as the Indian women’s hockey team were handed their first loss of their FIH Pro League campaign at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.
Having earned a comeback win on Saturday, India did their best to do the same on Sunday, but it wasn’t to be as Xantal Gine scored from a penalty corner in the last minute of the match to help Spain beat India 4-3.
While India lost the game, coach Janneke Schopman must be happy with the way her team attacked. They looked dangerous whenever they went forward and troubled the Spanish defenders with their pace on more than one occasion. Compared to nine circle entries in the last match, India had 15 on Sunday.
However, they failed to win a penalty corner once more while Spain won seven. Also, Indian will have to work on their defence. If not for Savita, they would have conceded a lot more goals.
Earlier, Spain went all out from the word go and took the lead as early as in the fourth minute. Maria Lopez played it from the top of the D towards the goal and Begona Garcia dived to deflect it in.
They could have doubled it, but Savita made a good save from Marta Segu and almost immediately it was India who equalized through Sangita Kumari. Coming from Jharkhand and making her debut for the senior team, Sangita ran down from the top of the D with two defenders by her side and dived to score with a reverse flick.
Spain though got back in the lead when Maialen Garcia deflected in a PC in the 15th minute.
India did not sit back and struck seven minutes into the second quarter. This time it was Salima Tete who broke past the Spanish defenders, ran down the right into the D and with a precise reverse shot put the ball past Spain goalkeeper Ana Calvo.
The scores weren’t level for long though as Belen Iglesias made it 3-2 for Spain with a brilliant goal two minutes later. From Inside the D Segu played it to Iglesias, who was standing near the far post. With her first touch Iglesias put the ball in the air and then lobbed it over the incoming Savita.
As the game entered the third quarter, India started playing better. After a while, the momentum shifted and it was Spain, who looked dangerous as ever and had innumerable chances to score. However, Savita’s heroics helped India stay in the game.
Even as Spain kept attacking, India held on patiently and equalized once more through Namita Toppo four minutes into the fourth quarter. But it was all in vain as Spain won a PC with 26 seconds left on the clock and Xantal put it beneath a diving Savita to earn their first win of the Pro League.
