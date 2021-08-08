SP No 1 Choice for Alliance for UP Polls, Can’t be Pally with BJP, Says OP Rajbhar

The Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief and former UP minister in Yogi Adityanath cabinet, Om Prakash Rajbhar, has denied closeness with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Rajbhar who was in Varanasi on Saturday denied speculations over any alliance with the BJP and said that he has been reiterating the same for the last three years. The party is in fact working towards keeping BJP out of power, he said.

Rabjhar had recently met UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh at his residence in Lucknow, fueling speculations of a possible alliance with the former ally.

“If there is a chance to go together, then SP is at number one, BSP at number two and Congress at number three in the preference list. We can never be friends of the BJP. We had a talk with the BJP about the caste-wise census of backward castes, but even after waiting for two years, it did not happen. Now they (BJP) should declare a CM of the backward caste along with our previous demands,” Rajbhar told media.

On being questioned about a Deputy CM of backward caste in UP, Rajbhar replied, “The Deputy CM is the loader, not the owner. There is a saying in the village that ‘Deputy yani chup’ (Deputy means silent). After the agitation across the country, the reservation in NEET was implemented by the BJP under compulsion. They followed the order of the court, they did not implement it of their own free will.”

Attacking the BJP on Brahmin votes and outreach, Rajbhar said, “BJP has taken the contract of Brahmins that they will remain in their party. Brahmins are with SP, BSP and Congress and also with us.” Attacking the BJP over the issue of ‘Hindutva’, Rajbhar said, “BJP is in power from Delhi to UP, then why is Hindutva in danger? Why don’t you put security? The reason for the destruction of Congress was to leave the village and do the politics of Delhi, if Priyanka goes from village to village then the party will be strong.”

After meeting UP BJP Chief at his residence recently in Lucknow, Rajbhar had said, “Although the meeting with the BJP state president was a courtesy meeting, who is doing what in politics should be taken into account from time to time. Two big leaders can also hold a personal meeting. When Mamata Banerjee and Sonia Gandhi can meet, when Mayawati and Akhilesh can meet, anything is possible in politics.”

Earlier, he had met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and is also in constant touch with the SP chief’s uncle and PSPL Chief Shivpal Singh Yadav. He also met AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh recently.

