SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Last Song for Rajinikanth, from Upcoming Film Annaatthe, to Release Today

At a point during mid ’80s and ’90s, when the trend of solo introduction songs with highly energetic, powerful and octanes began, it was the legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam aka SPB who sang blockbuster songs for superstar Rajinikanth. Right from Rakamma Kaiyathattu from the movie Thalapathi to Annaatthe, SPB’s powerful voice introduced Rajinikanth to the massive audience.

Some popular introduction songs sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam for Rajinikanth are Oruvan Oruvan Mudhalali from Muthu (1995), Vandhenda Paalkaran from Annamalai (1992), Rakamma Kaiyathattu from Thalapathi (1991), Naan Autokaran from Basshaa (1995), En Per Padayappa from Padayappa (1999), Adhanda Idhanda from Arunachalam (1997), Devuda Devuda from Chandramukhi (2005), Balleilakka Balleilakka from Sivaji (2007), Marana Mass from Petta (2019), Chumma Kizhi from Darbar (2020).

Now, the first single from Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Annaatthe is set to release on October 4 at 6pm. This moment evokes mixed emotions for SPB fans because this was the last song that he sung before his demise in 2020. Coincidentally, the legendary singer’s last ever recorded song is for Rajinikanth in the movie Annaatthe, composed by D Imman.

It was in September 25, 2020, that the entire nation mourned the demise of the veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam when he succumbed to post Covid-19 complications. He passed away at a private hospital in Chennai due to lung failure after a long battle with the deadly virus. Ten days back, a tribute was paid to the late singer SPB on his first death anniversary.

His fans have found an opportunity to celebrate his godly voice again. Producers Sun Pictures took to social media tp announce, “#AnnaattheFirstSingle sung by the legendary Padma Vibhushan Thiru #SPBalasubrahmanyam is releasing on October 4th at 6 PM !”

Annaatthe is directed by Siruthai Siva with starrer Rajinikanth and the film also features Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu. Recently, its first look and motion poster were released and received rave reviews. Moreover, Sun Pictures had announced that the film would be released for Diwali, on November 4, 2021. However, a few days ago, there was chaos in the release date of Annaatthe. But, with this announcement, Sun Pictures has made it clear that they are rumors.

