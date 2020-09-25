SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away: Let’s Take a Look at His Five Hit Salman Khan Songs

Celebrated Indian singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away at the age of 74 on September 25. He is known for some of the most popular songs created in the Indian music industry.

Many songs of Balasubrahmanyam that were picturised on superstar Salman Khan proved to be hits.

The winning pair gave their fans several memorable songs. Let us take a look at the songs voiced by Balasubrahmanyam for Salman Khan.

Dil Deewana (Maine Pyar Kiya, 1989)

Sang by Balasubrahmanyam and picturised on Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, this song became a hit among Bollywood lovers. In the song, the protagonist is seen expressing the pain of separation from his lover. Balasubrahmanyam’s voice and Salman’s portrayal of a restless lover was loved by the fans. The movie was directed by Sooraj Barjatya and was a box office hit.

Mere Rang Mein (Maine Pyar Kiya, 1989)

Another song from the 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya that became a chartbuster was Mere Rang Mein. It was a romantic song, shot on the terrace where Prem, played by Salman Khan, can be seen romancing with Suman, played by Bhagyashree, on the occasion of the latter’s birthday.

Saathiya Ye Tune Kya Kiya (Love, 1991)

Picturised on Salman Khan and Revathi, Balasubrahmanyam sang this song with Chitra. The movie Love was directed by Suresh Krissna and earned approximately Rs 2.5 crores at the box office.

Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai (Hum Aapke Hain Koun, 1994)

This song was picturised on Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit and was highly appreciated by the movie goers. Hum Aapke Hain Koun was also directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The combination of Balasubrahmanyam and Salman Khan again proved to be a hit with this song.

Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori (Andaaz Apna Apna, 1994)

This Balasubrahmanyam-Asha Bhonsle song was picturised on Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karishma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon. The comedy picture proved to be a cult classic and is still loved by fans.

We pray that the legendary singer’s soul rest in peace and offer our condolences to his family, friends and fans.