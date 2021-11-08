South Korean Celebs Who Are in Love

Despite a closely scrutinising tabloid culture in South Korea, Korean actors often keep their private lives under wraps. Actors and K-pop stars rarely share a glimpse from their romantic lives on public platforms. However, that being said, some actors have opened up about their relationship and do talk about their partners.

Recently, actress Honey Lee confirmed that she is in a serious relationship with a non-celebrity partner. According to AllKpop, the 38-year-old actress confirmed her relationship status on Monday and has even introduced her partner to her close friends. The actor was recently seen in the drama One The Woman.

Another renowned couple in the Korean entertainment industry who have been dating since 2012 are actor Jung Kyung Ho and K-pop band Girls’ Generation’s singer Choi Sooyoung. The couple has been together for nine years and often talk about each other during individual interviews and public appearances.

Squid Game star and model Jung Ho Yeon also confirmed that she is dating fellow Korean actor Lee Dong Hwi. The two have been dating since 2016. Dong Hwi is renowned for starring in hit drama Reply 1988 which aired in 2015. The 36-year-old actor has also starred in some of the highest grossing Korean movies The Handmaiden and Extreme Job.

Viewers of 2019 Korean Drama Crash Landing On Youmay have noticed that the chemistry between the lead pair Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin was quite real. Soon after the drama was aired, the two confirmed that they are seeing each other. Son and Hyun earlier worked in 2018 for the movie The Negotiation.

Star of recently concluded Korean drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha, Shin Min-ah has been dating fellow actor Kim Woo Bin for nearly six years now. Rumours have it that the couple will soon be tying the knot, however that remains unverified by the couple’s entertainment agency. Shin has indeed been with Kim through thick and thin throughout the years of dating. Kim was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in 2016 and underwent treatment. The 32-year-old actor has now recovered from the condition and will soon be returning to work.

Meanwhile, star of Netflix drama Vagabond, Lee Seung-gi confirmed this year that he is dating the daughter of veteran actress Kyung Mi-ri, Lee Da-in. The news was certainly heartbreaking for some die-hard fans of Seung-gi.

It was also reported that Da-in’s stepfather is businessman Lee Hong-heon, who was put behind bars for three years for manipulating stock prices. This news concerned certain fans of Seung-gi who wondered if Da-in’s family background might tarnish his image.

