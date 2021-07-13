South Asian Celebrities Take Red Carpet by Storm

The ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2021 saw South Asian representation in the forms of actors and influencers from the region. Indian fashion blogger Masoon Minawala walked the red carpet wearing a custom Manish Malhotra lehenga.
She also wore a stunning yellow gown by Lia Stublla at the French Rivera.
Diipa Bueller Khosla, who is the first Indian influencer to walk the Cannes red carpet opted for a powder blue Milla gown inspired by Aishwarya Rai’s 2017 Cannes look.
Diipa also made headlines by adding breast-pumps to her black and yellow gown. She said she wanted to draw attention to the constant scrutinty that motherhood brings.