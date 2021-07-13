South Asian Celebrities Take Red Carpet by Storm

দ্বারা
bdnewstimes
-
29


The ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2021 saw South Asian representation in the forms of actors and influencers from the region. Indian fashion blogger Masoon Minawala walked the red carpet wearing a custom Manish Malhotra lehenga.
She also wore a stunning yellow gown by Lia Stublla at the French Rivera.
Diipa Bueller Khosla, who is the first Indian influencer to walk the Cannes red carpet opted for a powder blue Milla gown inspired by Aishwarya Rai’s 2017 Cannes look.
Diipa also made headlines by adding breast-pumps to her black and yellow gown. She said she wanted to draw attention to the constant scrutinty that motherhood brings.

RELATED NEWS

Bangladeshi actress Azmeri Haque attended the film festival as her film ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ was screened there. She grabbed eyeballs in her Dhakai Jamdani sari.
Marathi film actress Usha Jadhav attended the film festival in a blue Esther Noriega gown. She attended Cannes with Alejandro Cortés who is directing her upcoming film.
South Indian actress and model Nidhi Sunil looked stunning as she walked the Cannes red carpet as a part of L’Oreal. She wore a white Maison Rabih Kayrouz number.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here



Source link

সম্পর্কিত সংবাদলেখক থেকে আরো