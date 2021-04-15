South Africa murder: 4 men found burned alive and 2 others hanged, police say

The four men who burned to death were discovered on Wednesday night in a field in the province’s Lady Frere village, while the two other men were found hanged in a forest in Maqhashu Administrative Area, a spokesman for the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Eastern Cape told CNN.

“On Wednesday night, our members were alerted to this particular incident by a member of the community, who reported that four young men in their 20s have been burned alive in an open field in Lady Frere,” said Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana.

“The SAPS members responded to the call and immediately rushed to the crime scene where they found the deceased lying bent on the ground. While the detectives were busy working and processing the crime scene, another report came through that two more bodies of young men were found hanged in a nearby forest in an administrative area known as Maqhashu,” Kinana added.

The regional police spokesman added that a seventh victim of the violent attack, who was hospitalized after sustaining severe injuries, also died.