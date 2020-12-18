Sophie Turner Shares a Hard-hitting Message for Anti-maskers

Sophie Turner has a message for those who aren’t wearing a mask while stepping out. The actress shared a clip on Instagram story section and said, “If I can wear a mask while I give birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart”. Sophie ended the video by sipping her tea as she said, “And that’s the tea”.

Sophie and her husband Joe Jonas welcomed their first child in July this year. Both Sophie and Joe haven’t shared any pictures of their little girl on social media till now. But months after giving birth, Sophie dropped a picture of herself flaunting the baby bump. She was seen enjoying a pool time with her furry friend.

Earlier in the month, Sophie shared a series of pictures featuring herself and Joe. In one of the snaps, she posed for a mirror selfie flaunting her baby bump. Along with the pictures, Sophie wrote, “Felt like we needed some content on this page… enjoy these throwbacks”.

The adorable snaps took over the internet with netizens flooding the comment section with heart emojis. Actor Wilmer Valderrama dropped a blue heart emoji while creative director Morgan Stewart McGraw shared red heart emoji. TV personality and fashion stylist Brad Goreski wrote, “We love a throwback carousel ️ 🏻 ”.

Recently, Sophie took up the Elf challenge and shared a quirky post. She dropped a snap of her character Sansa from Game of Thrones and hilariously captioned it as “Costanza on Sansa #MyElf It’s actually pronounced Sahn-sa but … for the sake of comedy I’ll allow this. Edit by @jordanmcgraw”.

The post has left many in splits while musician Jordan McGraw commented, “Surprised they never worked this into the show tbh”.