Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Share Never-Before-Seen Pics to Celebrate 2 Year Wedding Anniversary

To celebrate their second wedding anniversary, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas decided to share some new photos from their ceremony on their respective Instagram accounts. The “Game of Thrones” actress, 25, shared a black-and-white photo of herself and Jonas, 31, sharing a dance at their wedding reception as well as a picture of the bride with her bridesmaids dressed in matching PJ sets. She also shared a photo of their huge white and gold wedding cake that was decorated with gold Cupids. In her first post, Sophie wrote, “2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub,” along with a photo of them walking down the aisle together at the end of their ceremony. Joe also took to his Instagram account to share a series of gorgeous pictures from their wedding ceremony. “The best two years of my life. Love you @sophiet,” Joe captioned one of the posts. Take a look:

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s first wedding took place at A Little White Wedding Chapel, following the Billboard Music Awards, which the Jonas Brothers performed at. The wedding was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. DJ Diplo livestreamed the event on Instagram. However, their second ceremony, which was more formal, took place in France. They were joined at the wedding by family members, including Nick Jonas, his wife Priyanka Chopra, model Ashley Graham, as well as Turner’s “Game of Thrones” costar Maisie Williams, who served as the maid of honour.

In July 2020, Sophie and Joe became parents to a baby girl named Willa, born in Los Angeles.

