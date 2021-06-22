Sonu Sood Refutes Rumours About Gifting Son Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 SUV on Father’s Day

Actor Sonu Sood has refuted rumours that were doing the rounds regarding him gifting his son a brand new Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 SUV on the occasion of Father’s day. The rumours started after he and his sons were spotted enjoying the ride in a viral video. In a recent interview with the Bollywood Hungama, the actor mentioned that this rumour is absolutely baseless and there is no truth in this. He went on to add that he has not purchased any car for his son.

Reacting to the video, Sonu said that the car had come for a test drive. They went for it but did not purchase it. He also wittily added that why would he gift his son on Father’s Day? He went on to say that shouldn’t my son be gifting things to me on the day. However, he later laughed this off saying that his biggest gift would be spending quality time with his boys. He mentioned that since both of them are growing up they have a life of their own and spending a day together has become a luxury which he thinks he has earned.

Furthermore, Sonu mentioned how the majority of the people were happy with the idea of him buying a car as they felt that he was finally doing something for his family.

The car in question is priced over Rs 2 crore. The Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 SUV is presently only available in one variant in India. It has not only got great looks but is also packed with a lot of sophisticated features.

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic Sonu has become the saviour for the poor and needy. He came in the limelight after he sent many migrant laborers to their home without charging them a single penny. On social media he is more than often seen catering to the requests of the needy regarding medical treatment, financial aid etc.

