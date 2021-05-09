Songs From Hindi Movies That Make Moms Feel Extra Special

Mother’s Day comes as a unique occasion to demonstrate love and affection to your mother. Individuals celebrate it in several ways to praise their mother for her selfless efforts. Some furnish distinctive gifts while others pamper them with mouth-watering delicacies. The celebration however, appears incomplete without Hindi songs from Bollywood movies. There are a host of memorable numbers for you to pick from to showcase how much you value and love your mother. Here is a list you can pick from:

Maa

The song comes from the movie Taare Zameen Par, which features the struggles of a kid who suffers from Dyslexia. The song begins when the kid was sent to a boarding school for his progress. It showcases the soothing voice of Shankar Mahadevan and its lyrics have been formulated by Prasoon Joshi.

Meri Maa

This song from Yarriyan movie details the emotional relationship we share with our mothers. It was performed in a rock concert in the movie and was originally sung by famous singer KK. The lyrics of the same were framed by Irshad Kamil.

Sone De Ma

Surprisingly this song is a part of the gangster oriented movie, Shootout at Lokhandwala and begins when the gangsters were close to the end of their lives. Palash Sen has sung the song while its lyrics have been jointly penned down by him and Deekshant Sehrawa.

Chunar

Bollywood has given us some great songs to celebrate varied occasions and this number is a testament to it. Featured in the movie ABCD 2, the song is voiced by popular Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, while the lyrics of the same were penned down by Mayur Suri.

Tu Kitni Achhi Hai

The song comes from the movie Raja Aur Runk and is one of the most iconic songs of the renowned Lata Mangeshkar. The music of this beautiful song was composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal.

It is an evergreen number to dedicate to your mother.

