Sonam Kapoor Painting the Town Red with Her Stylish Oversized Coats, See Pics

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gave a quirky twist to singer and global superstar Rihanna’s popular song Umbrella, and it is all about promoting social distancing.

Sonam posted a couple of pictures on Instagram earlier on Wednesday, and then a video of the same sequence.

Of the two pictures she posted, the first is a close-up, but it is the second that catches your attention. It is a long shot taken on a street. She rests against a convertible dressed in a beige overcoat and grey suit. A hand holds a huge umbrella above her.

“Sorry RiRi, no one can stand under my umbrella… Need to maintain safe distance!” she wrote as the caption.

With another couple of pictures, in the same dress, she earlier wrote: “I love throwing on an oversized jacket and painting the town red… you can definitely coat me on that!”

Sonam has started to shoot for “Blind” in Glasgow, Scotland. The film will have a start to finish schedule. The action-thriller is directed by Shome Makhija, and revolves around a blind police officer who is in search of a serial killer.

The cast also features actors Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli, and Lilette Dubey. The film has Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh and Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, and Sachin Nahar as well as Hyunwoo Thomas Kim on board as producers.