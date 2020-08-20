Sonakshi Sinha Talks About ‘Ab Bas’ Campaign Against Online Bullying

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who quit Twitter about two months ago due to the toxicity attached to the platform, has launched a digital campaign called ‘Ab Bas.’ The initiative aims to raise awareness and calls to end online bullying and harassment.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Sonakshi said, “People feel that by just hiding behind the screen they are anonymous and can say whatever they want to, and in whichever way they want. Definitely, democracy has been misused when it comes to social media and online harassment. People are really taking freedom of speech for granted and mistaking it for freedom to abuse – to which they don’t have a right. That’s why we are trying to create some awareness and what actions can be taken against those who perpetrate it.”

The actress also said that she got bullied for taking a stand against bullying. She said that bullying has increased during the lockdown as people have less to do which is why a lot more negativity and hate are coming out online. She said that her campaign aims to create awareness about the laws that are in place and hence they don’t have to take abuse helplessly.

On the work front, Sonakshi will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India, directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Sharad Kelkar.