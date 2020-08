Sometimes I Wish I Could Just Switch Off, Says Elli Avrram

Actress Elli AvrRam says there are times she wishes she could just switch off. Her new Instagram picture captures Elli in a pensive mood, as she gives a sideways look to the lens with her forehead cupped by a hand. “Those thoughts never ends. Sometimes I wish, I could just switch off. Too many questions, too many answers, yet too many confusions… What to do? Where to go? Run away? Stay? What for? Hope? Give up?” she captioned the image.

“I don’t know… yet I need to know, now now now… tired of asking and seeking, yet so addicted to it. Hmmm dear thoughts, I need a break today,” Elli added. She captioned the image with hashtags #thoughts, #elliavrram and #yourstruly.

The Swedish-Greek knows how to keep her followers engaged on social media. The actress recently stunned her fans by doing a full split. In the video, she can be seen donning a black crop top with black shorts and attempting the full split, with two other people. Her poem on social media about sunset, which she had shared alongside a photo of herself sitting on the floor was also an instant hit with the fans.

Elli AvrRam, who became a known face after participating in Bigg Boss Season 7, made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film “Micky Virus”. She was last seen in filmmaker Mohit Suri’s multistarrer “Malang” and will next be seen in RoohiAfza, as reports state.