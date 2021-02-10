Some Wishes and Messages You Can Send to Your Loved Ones

Valentine’s week is here, and each day is celebrated as a reminder to make a relationship stronger. The fifth day of the Valentine’s week i.e. February 11, 2021, is dedicated to making promises. The Promise day is celebrated after Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, and Teddy Day.

It holds a special place for those who are in love and for those who wish to fall in love. As the name goes, partners commit to or promise to be with each other something that holds value to them on this day. Promises or vows make an essential part of a relationship and acts as a guide when things get tough in a relationship. Making and following the promises can act as a strengthening source for the relationship, and can ensure loyalty, trust, and faith among partners.

Here are some wishes, quotes, and messages you can send to your loved ones on this Promise Day:

1. True love always asks for commitment, loyalty, and trust. I promise you that I will never disappoint you. Happy Promise Day!

2. From the bottom of my heart, I would like to promise you that I will love you and take care of you till my very last breath. Happy Promise Day!

3. Promise me with all your heart, you will never let us fall apart, you will always be my strength as I will be yours, promise me that you will never be gone. Happy Promise Day partner!

4. Thank you for giving me a reason to smile, thank you for giving me a reason to admire you, thank you for loving me throughout my highs and lows. Promise me that you will keep loving me like this.

5. With every heartbeat and time spent with you I will love you more and more. I promise, through your beauty and flaws, your failures and your success my love will only multiply evermore. Happy Promise Day, Beautiful!