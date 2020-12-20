Some Tips for a Pet-friendly Road Trip

Road trips are fun, especially when they include everyone you love. However, some people avoid road-trips as they might need to leave their pets behind. But you should know there is no harm in taking your pet along for a ride, in fact, they might end up quite enjoying the journey just like you.

With many travel restriction-guidelines in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you might be wondering if a road-trip with your dog (or cat) is even possible. There are no distinct guidelines against having a dog in your road-trip but it always a good idea to have a few rules of your own to ensure a happy and safe journey for everyone involved.

Here are some steps to take if you are planning a trip with your favourite doggo in tow:

1. Practice makes perfect

Don’t start with a 6-hour drive. Make sure your pet is actually comfortable in the closed-environment of the car. Take them out for a few test runs, drive them around the city, gradually increasing the time of the trip. Their comfort level will become clearer the more you travel. This will help you plan if they get carsick or need to pee often and so on. Same with carriers, if the dog has never been put in a carrier, inculcate the habit by putting him in there from time to time.

2. Prepare for safety

The dog may mean the whole world to you, but it is not a good idea to give him all the freedom in the world. Make sure he is in a leash whenever he is outside the vehicle, so he doesn’t chase after children or other animals. Don’t let them hang their head outside the window as a speeding vehicle might hurt them.

3. Emergency kits

Have you packed any medicines for some common ailments like diarrhoea or vomiting? Do you know what to do in case he hurts his paw or a bee stings him? If he gets lost, does he have any identification on his collar in order to be returned to you safely?

Also keep these things handy:

Water proof seat covers in case they are sick

Covers for leather seat of the car (can get scratched)

Extra water and food in case the journey takes longer

Toys, blankets, etc.

Contact for vets and emergency centres along the way.

4. Research the accommodation

If you are taking stops along the way, make sure the restraint, hotel, BnB and so on are all pet friendly. You don’t want to end up in a place that will not even let you go inside with your pet.