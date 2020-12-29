Some Perfect Hot Breakfast Ideas for Winter

Winter is at our doorsteps and it’s time to gear up to brace the cold. While sweaters and cozy blankets can keep you warm from the inside, you need proper nutrition to warm you from the inside as well. As it is also the season of cold and flu, a healthy diet with appropriate heat is necessary to keep your body ready to fight the cold.

Here are five special winter breakfast recipes to help you start the day on a warm and happy note.

Egg paratha

Eggs are essential in winter for their many benefits. Instead of usual omelet, try making a stuffed paratha for some extra-fulfilling breakfast. Use regular flour dough to make a thick paratha. Then add an egg, a little onion, coriander, chillies and salt to the mix. Whisk it well and set aside. Cook the paratha for a minute on each side. When it fluffs up, open it up, like an envelope. Pour in the egg mix inside the parcel and spread it using a spatula. Cover the paratha again with the upper layer and cook it till the egg is cooked.

Til and gur paratha

Both sesame and jaggery are rich in heat and nutrients. To make the paratha, make a dough with flour, salt and sesame seeds. Then add melted jaggery to knead it. You can add water if the jaggery isn’t enough. Use this dough to either make roti or paratha just like regular flour dough.

Sweet potato hash

If you’re in the mood for a more continental breakfast, try this egg and sweet potato recipe. Dice some sweet potatoes and saute them in olive oil. Add a handful of spinach when the potatoes are nearly done. Season with pepper, chilli flakes and salt. Cook a sunny-side-up egg and serve them together with toast.

Ponkh chilla

Ponkh or Jawar is a very warm and nutritious grain for winter. Make a thick chilla batter with 1/4th cup besan, half cup ponkh, 3tbsp rice flour, and water. Add coriander, green chillies, turmeric and chilli powder and salt to taste. Spread the batter on a flat tava and cook on each side for 2 minutes.

Hot tulsi tea

What is breakfast without some hot tea? Instead of regular chai, try this immunity-boosting recipe. Boil water with a few Tulsi leaves and half a teaspoon of tea. Strain the water and add a few drops of lemon juice. Perfect winter tea!