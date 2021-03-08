Some Lesser-known Facts About the Poet

Sahir Ludhainvi was many things along with a poet, the legendary lyricist was also a communist sympathiser and a pro-independence poet opposing the British colonial era capitalistic system. His works traversed beyond love and romance and patriotism and empathy reflected in his timeless nazms (poetry in Urdu) and writings.

Born as Abdul Hayee on March 8, 1921, in Ludhiana of undivided Punjab, after completing his schooling from Khalsa High School in

Ludhiana, and after separation of his parents, he was living with his mother and maternal uncle. He then enrolled in arts stream at the Satish Chander Dhawan Government College (SCD Govt. College), Ludhiana. As a college student, he was popular for his ghazals, nazms and speeches. Popularly known as ‘Takhallus’ (pen name), he edited Urdu magazines such as Adab-e-Lateef, Shahkaar, Prithlari, and Savera and also became a member of the Progressive Writers’ Association.

His works influenced Indian film industry, especially Hindi films and even before Gulzar, Sahir was the master of Urdu in Bollywood.

As today is the the legendary poet and lyricist’s 100th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts: