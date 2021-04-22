Some Easy Exercises You Can Do In 10 Minutes To Stay Fighting Fit During WFH

Are you looking for some easy yet effective ways to exercise during work from home (WFH)? Exercises are a must to stay fit and active. Not just to strengthen immunity, but also to get your nerves, muscles, joints that much-needed rest. We have curated some practical exercises for you that can be done in just 10-minutes.

Forward and Backward Tilt: Sit with your back straight. Tilt your chin up toward the ceiling. It will bring the base of your skull toward your back. Hold for 10 seconds, then go back to the start position. Repeat the set every day, whenever you get time.Shoulder roll: It’s a must to relax your shoulders. Sit straight and slowly raise your shoulders straight up and move them in a circular motion going forward 6 times and then backward 6 times alternately, to relieve neck pain.Squats: Easy, effective and handy way to exercise, chair squats are a great way to relieve tension off your lower back. Alternate this without a chair by doing standing squats. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your hands down by your sides or stretched out in front for balance. Lower yourself by bending your knees at a right angle, with your thighs parallel to the floor. Hamstring stretch: Lie on your back and raise your right leg. Keep your left leg bent with your foot on the floor; while you pull your right leg towards you. Try to keep it straight. Give support to your right leg with both hands, below your knee. Hold for 15seconds and repeat with the left leg.Spot jogging/skipping: Another effective exercise to keep you fit and strong is skipping or spot jogging.Butterfly asana: This is a great inner thigh stretch to cater to your long sitting hours. Sit with your back straight and put the soles of your feet together. Bend both knees to form a winged butterfly pose. Hold on to your feet, try to lower your knees towards the floor. Repeat this set 5 times.Shavasana: End the 10 minutes work out session by lying down in shavasana and breathing gently and deeply. Relax your body and rejuvenate.

Demarcate a work space in your house and adhere to the office work routine, and take breaks and make these exercises a mandatory part of your daily routine.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here