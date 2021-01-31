Somalia: Ongoing siege following car explosion at hotel gate in Mogadishu

Police told CNN the country’s former Defense Minister, Mohamed Nur Galal, is confirmed dead in the attack. Officials did not provide further details and did not confirm whether there were more casualties in the ongoing battle.

A car bomb exploded at the gate of Afrik hotel and was followed by gunfire heard inside, Somali police captain, Ahmed Hassan, told CNN. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET), Hassan added.

Gunmen from the al Qaeda affiliate Al-Shabaab gained access to the building after the car bomb explosion at the gate, he said.

There is an ongoing operation to rescue people from inside the hotel, according to police.

Source link